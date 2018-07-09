ORLANDO, Fla. -- The downtown Orlando library is a place that Logan Strickland, 10, loves to come.

Logan Strickland places 2nd in Braille Challenge

10-year-old has been without sight whole life

“Books, books, books, books, books, books, books," he said when asked why he likes the library so much.

Logan is an avid reader and listener of audio books. He reads braille with his hands, because he has been without his sight his whole life.

Logan just placed second in the Braille Challenge, hosted by the Braille Institute. It’s a national competition in Los Angeles.

“I got second place," Logan said.

But the 10-year-old admits it surprised him.

"No, I didn’t think I would place at all," he added.

Logan Strickland placed 2nd at the National Braille Challenge competition in LA. The Orlando kid is incredible! He showed us what he does to compete and why he loves reading so much. @oclslibrary @OCPSnews @MyNews13 @BrailleInst pic.twitter.com/dmJaJs6u0y — Erin Murray News 13 (@emurray1) July 9, 2018

"He was very down. He said, 'I already know who the top three winners are,' and he names off the top three students he thought won," said Nicole Paul, his mother. "So when they called his name, I got chill, bumps. It was really exciting.”

Logan uses a Brailler in the competitions. It is a metal machine that allows him to type in braille. During the competition he must read, spell and answer questions on reading comprehension.

Paul admits Logan doesn't let anything hold him back.

“He just overcomes it, every single time, every single time. It makes me extremely proud just to watch him grow up," Paul said.

Logan even has a plan for next year's competition.

"Get first place," Logan said.

The Braille Challenge starts on the local level with regional competitions in Florida, and then progresses to the national competition in LA.

To learn more about the Braille Challenge, visit: www.brailleinstitute.org/braille-challenge