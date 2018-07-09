ORLANDO, Fla. -- Not much is known about Disney World's upcoming Star Wars hotel.

New details revealed about Disney's Star Wars hotel

Permits call for construction of bridge

Star Wars hotel will be "completely immersive"

However, new details have emerged, thanks to recently-filed permits.

The permits, filed July 2, call for the construction of a bridge over a canal near the hotel site.

Disney revealed the location of the hotel in May, saying it would be built on the south side of Disney's Hollywood Studios, just east of World Drive.

In the past, Disney has said that the hotel "will be connected seamlessly" to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, a themed land currently under construction at the theme park. It's likely that this bridge is how hotel guests will be able to travel between the two areas.

The Star Wars hotel was first announced at 2017's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.

"It is 100 percent immersive, and the story will touch every single minute of your day, and it will culminate in a unique journey for every person who visits," said Bob Chapek, chairman of Disney Parks & Resorts, at the time.

Guests will also become "active citizens of the galaxy" and "dress up" once they arrive at the hotel.

Disney has not released much else about the luxury hotel, such as an opening date or how much it will cost to stay there.

At least Star Wars fans can, for now, set their sights on 2019, when Galaxy's Edge is expected to open.