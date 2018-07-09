FLORIDA -- Get ready to shop and save -- the 2018 back-to-school sales tax holiday is soon arriving.



The holiday runs Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, which allows Floridians to buy school supplies ($15 or less per item), clothing ($60 or less per item) and other items without sales tax.



Florida’s sales tax is at 6 percent as of 2018.

This sales tax holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 5.



The tax break does not apply to items purchased at theme parks, entertainment complexes, or airports.



For a full list of eligible sales tax-free items, visit www.floridarevenue.com/backtoschool.



CLOTHING -- Up to $60 each. Florida legislators were a little more generous than years past. Garments and accessories are tax free up to $60 each. In 2013, the exemption stopped at $75 per piece.



SHOES -- Up to $60 per pair. Shoes are eligible for the tax exemption. As with clothing, however, only footwear costing less than $60 per pair will ring up tax-free.



SCHOOL SUPPLIES (Up to $15 each) -- Sales tax will not be charged on items such as pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, and glue. The state set a price limit of $15 per item for this category, but left off items such as staplers and computer paper.



BUYING BOOKS -- All books, besides the Bible, are still taxable during the Florida Sales Tax Holiday 2016.



MOST STORES -- Lawmakers love tourists, but they did not want to give visitors a tax break. So, sales tax will still apply to purchases made in theme parks, entertainment complexes, hotels, and airports.



INTERNET ORDERS (to your door) -- Sales tax should not be charged on eligible items that are ordered online -- even if those items are delivered after the sales tax holiday ends.