ORLANDO, Fla. -- A worker was killed in an industrial accident at Walt Disney World, according to authorities.

Man found unresponsive near Pop Century Resort

Disney World president called the accident 'tragic'

The Reedy Creek Fire Department responded to a 911 call at about 9 a.m. Monday to a report of an unresponsive man at 1153 Century Drive, at Disney's Pop Century Resort.

The man, identified as 33-year-old Juan Alberto Ojeda, was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency responders, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

"All of us at Walt Disney World Resort are deeply saddened today by the loss of one of our Cast mMembers," said George A. Kalogridis, president of Walt Disney World Resort, in a statement. "Our thoughts and concerns are with his family, friends, and fellow co-workers. This is a tragic accident, and we are providing resources and care for those impacted and working closely with the proper authorities to understand how this happened."

The Sheriff's Office has not released how the man was killed.

No other details were immediately available, and the incident is under investigation.