LAKE MARY, Fla. – Deputies have identified the two people killed as a result of a shooting at a Lake Mary shopping center early Sunday morning.

2 shot dead outside Lake Mary Graffiti Junktion identified

Deputies: 1 of those shot was a bystander struck in parking lot

State Attorney: No charges to be filed because shooting was self-defense

PREVIOUSLY: 1 killed, 1 critically injured in shooting at Lake Mary shopping center

Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the Colonial Town Park shopping center at about 2:06 a.m. in reference to a shooting.

Witnesses told deputies that several patrons at Graffiti Junktion got into an argument and were asked to leave. However, they said the situation escalated, and 26-year-old Jorge Vega-Rosado pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots.

Victor Emanuel Brown, 35, of Orlando was struck and pronounced dead Sunday morning.

Daniel Strada, 28, of Lake Mary, was a bystander and was struck in the shopping center parking lot when shots rang out, deputies said. He died Sunday night at a hospital from his injuries.

The State Attorney's Office says no files will be charged because Vega-Rosado allegedly acted in self-defense.