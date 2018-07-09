CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Monday will kick off the workweek with a chance of storms for Central Florida's forecast.

A few showers are possible Monday morning at the coast with another round of scattered storms inland during the afternoon. Highs today will run in the low 90s.

Much of the storm activity will fade with the loss of daytime heating. Rain chances will start to drop a bit by tomorrow to isolated coverage.

Drier air will be working in on the backside of Chris in the Atlantic, which poses no threat to Florida. Highs through midweek will become a bit hotter, in the mid-90s.

Chris will remain off the east coast of the United States, lifting toward the Canadian Maritimes. Also in the tropics is the remnant moisture from once was Hurricane Beryl.

It will produce rain over the northeast Caribbean as a much weaker system. There are signs it could re-strengthen later this week near the Bahamas but would stay east of Florida.

Fair conditions are anticipated for surfers Monday with more favorable wave heights around 2 to 3 feet. On the Intracoastal, expect a light chop.

Isolated to scattered afternoon storms will be a hazard to boaters and beach-goers.

Tropical Update

No other tropical development is expected over the next two to five days.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

