ORLANDO, Fla. -- A female child was killed in a house fire Sunday morning, according to the Orlando Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a house fire around 5:30 a.m. at 5298 Lescot Lane on Sunday.

The home was fully involved with flames and smoke, and the roof collapsed, officials said.

Crews said two people were at the home and one was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center with severe burn injuries. The other person, the female child, was trapped inside the home and died from her injuries, officials said.

Orlando fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No other info has been released.

Officials also noted that no working smoke alarm was found inside the home. As part of the community outreach, Orlando firefighters will be going door-to-door Monday to install free smoke alarms in the neighborhood surrounding Lescot Lane.