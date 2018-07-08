NATIONWIDE -- The Statue of Liberty was evacuated on the 4th of July when a woman decided to scale Lady Liberty in protest of the separation of migrant families.

The entire ordeal prompted evacuations on liberty island.

The protester, identified as Therese Patricia Okoumou, told officers who were chasing her across the statue that she wouldn't come down until "all the children are released."

The rescue took nearly three hours while several other protesters staged a demonstration down below calling for "ICE" to be abolished.

Officials said several other people were also arrested.