ORLANDO, Fla. -- A woman says she was groped on the University of Central Florida campus early Sunday, according to police.

Woman reports being groped on UCF campus

She told police she hit the suspect before running away

Woman was not able to give description of suspect

The woman, who was visiting a student, told police she was walking near the Mathematical Sciences building when an unknown person grabbed her from behind. She told police she hit the suspect before running away.

The woman was unable to give a description of the person who groped her.

UCF police said there's no indication of an immediate threat to the campus, however they plan to increase patrols in the area.

Police are still investigating the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the UCF Police Department at 407-823-5555.

Anonymous tips can be made by calling Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.