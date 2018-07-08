ORLANDO, Fla. -- There will be fewer storms across Central Florida today. Storms have dropped back to 30-40 percent. Some spots will still see a few thunderstorms fire this afternoon. They will be slow movers so the rain could be heavy. The coverage of the storms won't be as widespread as they were in recent days.

Temperatures today and tomorrow will start out in the 70s and reach the upper 80s, low 90s during the afternoon.

Storms will increase in coverage by mid-week. Afternoon and evening rain chances will spike back up to 50-60 percent. Temperatures will continue to heat up into the upper 80s, low 90s after starting out in the 70s for mid to late week. Storm chances and coverage will then drop again by next weekend.

MARINE AND SURF FORECAST:

Winds east 5 to 10 knots in the afternoon. Seas 2 feet with a dominant period of 7 seconds. A light chop on the intracoastal waters. Chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Water temperatures continue to be in the low to mid-80s.

TROPICS:

Tropical Depression Three now has strengthened into Tropical Storm Chris with winds of 40 mph. This tropical system continues to sit off the coast of the Carolinas and it is stationary. T.S. Chris is not well organized, but the storms winds increased to tropical storm strength overnight. Chris is expected to make for rough seas along the Eastern Seaboard before a trough of low pressure kicks it out to sea this week. Chris could become a hurricane in the next 72 hours, but again it does not pose a threat to land.

Beryl remains a Tropical Storm with winds of 45 mph and it is moving towards the west-northwest at 20 mph. Beryl became a little more organized overnight, but it is expected to lose its strength as it encounters drier air and more wind shear that will help tear the storm apart.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings continue for the Lesser Antilles. Beryl will weaken over the Eastern Caribbean, but it will still produce heavy rains over the Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, and Hispaniola.

