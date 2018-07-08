DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- Officers in Daytona Beach are looking for clues after a man suffered a fractured skull in a motorized bicycle crash.

It happened about 2:10 p.m. at Williamson and Cornerstone boulevards.

A passerby spotted the victim, Guy Stewart, on Williamson Boulevard with his bike nearby.

Police weren't sure if Stewart was hit by another vehicle or lost control.

He was listed in serious condition at Halifax Health Medical Center.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 386-671-5372.