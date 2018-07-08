KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- A pedestrian has been killed after being struck on Orange Blossom Trail.

The crash occurred just before noon Saturday morning.

A Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on Orange Blossom Trail when the driver struck 54-year-old Jorge Santos. Santos was walking in the roadway at the time of the the collision.

Santos was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There have been no charges yet to be filed and police are still investigation. We will provide updates as more information comes in.