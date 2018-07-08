ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando firefighters will install free smoke alarms for residents near Lescot Lane starting Monday.

OFD to install free smoke alarms

Decision comes after deadly house fire

Smoke alarms to include lithium battery

The decision comes after Orlando Fire responded to a fire that resulted in death Sunday morning. The fire department found no working alarms inside of the home.

Now, the department is committed to installing smoke alarms in the homes of local residents.

Firefighters will provide one free smoke alarm for homeowners in need and will check if current smoke alarms need new batteries.

The smoke alarms provided by the department will come equipped with a 10-year lithium battery that does not require a battery change for the life of the device.

The Orlando Fire Department recommends homeowners install smoke alarms in every occupied room, outside each occupied area and every level of the home.

Be sure to test your alarms once a month by pressing the test button and replace alarms every ten years.

The free smoke alarms can be requested on the Orlando Fire Department's website.