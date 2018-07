LEESBURG, Fla. -- A motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a parked car in a Leesburg neighborhood.

The accident occurred just after midnight on Sunday.

A motorcyclist was driving on Yale Retreat Road near Old Chisholm Trail when he suddenly lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a parked SUV.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Carlos Edgar, was pronounced dead at the scene.

There was no one in the SUV at the time of the crash.

Police are still investigating the crash.