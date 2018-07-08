Man in wheelchair struck by vehicle

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A man in a wheelchair was struck and seriously injured while attempting to cross Atlantic Avenue on Saturday.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 700 block of N. Atlantic Avenue.

The man was crossing in the middle of the roadway instead of a crosswalk when he was hit, according to Daytona Beach Police.

The driver told police she did not see the man in the wheelchair. According to the crash report, there was no indication that she caused the crash or was under the influence.

The man in the wheelchair suffered a serious head injury and was transported to Halifax Health Medical Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Daytona Beach Police Department at 386-671-5100 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-277-8477.