VENICE, Fla. -- A massive 13-foot alligator was captured in Sarasota County on Sunday.

13-foot alligator captured in Venice

Sarasota County deputies assisted FWC

Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers captured the gator at Shamrock Park in Venice.

Deputies with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office assisted FWC until a trapper arrived.

Carl Sellitti, supervisor at Sarasota County Animal Services, said the gator may be the largest his team has ever responded to, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Sellitti has been with the agency for 20 years.