ORLANDO, Fla. -- The body of a man who was found last month in an Orange County retention pond has been identified, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
Peter Anthony Fromme, 39, was found June 28 by two fishermen near State Road 408.
Investigators released a sketch of Fromme, then unidenitifed, in hopes of someone recognizing him.
After seeing the sketch, Fromme's sister made a positive identification, deputies said.
Fromme had been reported missing out of Osceola County about two weeks ago.
No other details were immediately available.