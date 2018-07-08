Beryl has faded to a remnant low near the Lesser Antilles, while Tropical Storm Chris continues to slowly strengthen.

Beryl loses identity of tropical storm

Tropical Storm Chris could become hurricane

The final advisory on Beryl has winds of 40 mph. The center is located 350 miles southeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The system is rapidly moving to the west-northwest at 26 mph. The minimum pressure is at 1005 mb.

All Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been discontinued for most of the Lesser Antilles.

The remnants of Beryl will continue to rapidly move northwestward and will still impact the Lesser Antilles, bringing gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The system will also impact Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, mainly producing heavy rainfall.

It is possible that Beryl may redevelop after impacting the Dominican. There will be a small opportunity for the system to organize as it moves northward toward the Bahamas.

Beryl was the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season. It was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday morning.

Tropical Storm Chris Intensifying

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Chris continues to strengthen off the coast of the Carolinas and will likely become a hurricane on Monday.

The latest advisory has Chris with winds of 60 mph. The center is located 195 miles south of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

The minimum pressure is 1007 mb.

The storm will slowly meander off the Carolina coast through Tuesday. The system is not expected to make landfall in the United States.

Chris will then rapidly move northeastward courtesy of a cold front. The tropical storm will likely impact the Canadian Maritimes later next week.

Neither system will directly impact the state of Florida.

The Atlantic hurricane season goes until November 30.