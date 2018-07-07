Storm chances will continue to kick-off the weekend. Storms will once again develop around midday. There will be the chance for some strong storms with heavy rain, frequent lightning and wind.

The storms will last from midday and into the early evening before tapering off tonight. Temperatures today will be in the upper 80s along the coast and in the lower 90s further inland. Temperatures tonight will dip back into the 70s.

Rounds of afternoon storms will continue in Central Florida for tomorrow. Some drier air may work-in to start the week and this could lead to fewer storms on Monday and Tuesday with a 40-50 percent chance of rain, but temperatures will be hot to kick-off the week.

The afternoon storms chances will ramp up once again on Wednesday and Thursday. Chances for storms by mid-week will be nearing 60 percent.

In the tropics, we continue to watch Beryl in the Atlantic. The storm continues to maintain Category 1 strength with winds of 80 mph. It is not a threat to Central Florida and is not expected to be.

The Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and areas in the Caribbean will feel the impacts with rough seas and rain. It is expected to remain a Hurricane as it crosses the Lesser Antilles tomorrow into Monday.

Hurricane Watches are in effect for the Dominica. Tropical Storm Watches have been posted for Martinique, Guadeloupe, St. Martin, and St. Barthelemy. Beryl is expected to lose hurricane strength as it enters the Eastern Caribbean Sea on Monday into Tuesday.

Tropical Depression Three continues to be monitored off the coast of the Carolinas. This tropical system is expected to move away from the U.S. Coastline. The system will make for rough waters along the East Coast and around the Outer Banks. It could strengthen into a Hurricane and it would be named Chris if it does so. We will continue to monitor this tropical system too.

Marine and Surf forecast for today: Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 knots. Seas will be at 2 feet with a light chop. Water temperatures have warmed into the low to mid 80s along the east coast of Florida. Expect a 50 percent chance of storms along the coast today with high temperatures into the upper 80s. A UV Index today of 11 today which means sunburn could happen in under 10 minutes.

