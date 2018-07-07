DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating a shooting a Razzle's Nightclub Friday night.

Police said two males were shot during an altercation.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. Police said two males got into an argument that turned physical.

One of the men pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots. Two males were hit and transported to Halifax Medical Center. Their condition is unknown.

Police said no one has been arrested and the shooting remains under investigation.