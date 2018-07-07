WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. -- A 35-year-old Palm Bay man accused of robbing a Steak n' Shake in West Melbourne on June 30 was arrested Friday evening.

Palm Bay man accused of robbing Steak n' Shake

Antonio McGhee charged with armed robbery

Police said Antonio McGhee robbed the restaurant at gunpoint around 3:40 a.m. and fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.

McGhee is also suspected of other armed robberies in Brevard County, police said.

DEEP FREEZE: man wanted for armed robbery of Del’s Freeze in @MelbourneFL June 21st caught by @WestMelbournePD — 35 yr old Antonio McGhee of #PalmBay also accused of robbing #WestMelbourne Steak & Shake June 30, and 7-11 in #Brevard County @MyNews13 #Breaking #Florida pic.twitter.com/KUPTF3rfO7 — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) July 7, 2018

McGhee is charged with robbery with a firearm, robbery by sudden snatching, armed burglary, grand theft, grand theft from a building, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, use of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of battery.

He is currently being held in the Brevard County jail with no bond.