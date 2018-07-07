ORLANDO, Fla. -- Orlando Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old suspect in the armed carjacking and sexual battery that took place in Orlando on June 29.

The teen is accused of holding a man at gunpoint while he sexually battered a woman before stealing their car at Rose Bay Drive during early morning hours, according to the Orlando Police.

The man and woman were in a 2015 Hyundai Sonata when the suspect allegedly walked up to them and forced them out of the car, said Lt. Cindy Lane with OPD.

"The suspect sexually battered female victim while holding the male victim at bay with the handgun," Lane said.

He then drove off in a dark blue 2015 Hyundai Sonata, police say.

No further information has been released at this time.

In accordance to our crime guidelines, we are not releasing the name of the suspect since he is a juvenile.