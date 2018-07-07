Officials warn of scam, robbery in Pine Hills

PINE HILLS, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is warning about a scam that put an elderly couple in danger. Investigators say the attackers distracted the victims just so they could rob them.

It happened near Hastings Street and Silver Star Road in the Pine Hills area of Orlando on Monday.

Investigators said the couple let two people in their home who said they were there to conduct an inspection. Then according to officials, the man grabbed the elderly woman by her wrist, tried to take a ring, and slung her to the floor during the struggle. She was injured in the attack.

Resident Nancy Henkle tries to keep an eye out for such scammers in the neighborhood.

"If you see something suspicious, I say don't confront anybody, just call 911," she said.

The Orange County Sheriff's office released a sketch of one of the suspects. He was described as a heavyset white man around 40 years old, 5'8"’ to 6 feet tall, wearing all blue and an earring in each ear.

The second suspect is a white or Hispanic woman in her mid 20s with long black hair.

Neighbors say they are on alert.

"It's not right what they are doing you know, but I always keep looking out for my neighbors around," Pine Hills resident Jean Kerrutt said.

Investigators said the suspects left the area in a gray pick-up truck.

There is a reward of up to $1,000 in this robbery case. You can call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS with information.