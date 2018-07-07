ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a body was found in a retention pond on June 28.

Deputies find dead man in retention pond

Police looking to identify deceased man

Detectives said two fishermen spotted the body floating in the pond near SR 408 and East Colonial Drive.

The deceased person is described as a white male between 30 and 35-years-old. Detectives said the man was fully clothed and that they did not notice any obvious signs of trauma.

The sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in identifying the deceased person.

Anyone with information regarding his identity is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit at 407-254-7000.