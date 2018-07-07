VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla.-- Saturday was a busy day on Volusia's coastal beaches. Beach safety officials remind visitors to be aware of possible conditions.

Lifeguards made 32 rescues, pulled 57 from surf

Conditions included rip currents and hazardous sea-nettles

Beach safety urges people to be aware of conditions

Lifeguard personnel made 32 rescues while pulling 57 people from the surf and counting.

Beach Safety Ocean Rescue flew the red flag symbolizing hazardous rip current conditions and the purple flag because of bothersome sea-nettles.

One man was transported after ingesting some water while lifeguards pulled him out of a rip current.

Beach officials say he is expected to be fine and was transported to a medical facility as a precaution.

Volusia County Beach Safety expects rescue numbers to grow throughout the weekend as crowds increase.

Beach officials urge visitors to swim in front of the lifeguard stands staffed along the beach.