ORLANDO, Fla. -- Showers and thunderstorms will develop again this afternoon.

Some places may receive heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty wind. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Continued risk of storms

Afternoon storm threat

Morning sun, afternoon storms

Partial sun will enable favorable beach conditions early, but a few storms will threaten come afternoon.

Southerly winds at 5 to 10 knots will generate a light chop on the Intracoastal. In the surf zone, a small east-southeast trade swell will persist.

The rip current risk is low but swimmer and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard and observe local flags.

Much of the activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating. Partly cloudy skies will last through the overnight as lows fall to the mid-70s. Rain chances will stay elevated through the weekend with highs in the low 90s. Afternoon storms are likely into the start of next week. In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida.

A broad area of low pressure south of Bermuda has been flagged with a moderate chance of development, but it will likely get swept up by a cold front posing no imminent concerns to land.

Tropical Storm Beryl is located in the Central Atlantic, and may strengthen briefly before encountering wind shear this weekend, causing it to weaken. No other development is expected over the next two to five days.

