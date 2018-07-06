TAMPA, Fla. -- A 16-year-old boy is dead after a fireworks accident in Tampa.

Boy, 16, dies overnight at hospital

Mortar was in 2-inch shell with long fuse

According to police, the accident happened outside a home at 4227 East Osborne Avenue.

The teen was attempting to deploy the large firework by holding the firing tube in his hand. But the mortar exploded in his hands, injuring his arm and blowing a hole in his chest.

He was rushed to Tampa General Hospital as a trauma alert, where he died overnight.

The fireworks had 2-inch shells with the long fuses that fire out of a tube on the ground and explode in the air. Police say instead, the teen was holding the tube it the air when he lit the fuse.

The mortar exploded inside the tube before it fired into the air, causing his fatal injuries.

Police said the investigation into the fireworks accident will be ongoing today, with police trying to determine if anyone was supervising the 16 year old.