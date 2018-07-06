NATIONWIDE-- SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to help in the rescue of the Thai boys trapped in a flooded cave.

Elon Musk promises to help Thailand rescuers

12 boys, coach trapped in flooded cave for almost 2 weeks

SpaceX, Boring Company engineers to be sent to help

RELATED: Thais fight water and oxygen levels in cave as diver dies

Musk is sending special engineers in hopes they can join the already huge operation.

On Thursday, Musk tweeted he was sending specialists from SpaceX and The Boring Company to Thailand:

SpaceX & Boring Co engineers headed to Thailand tomorrow to see if we can be helpful to govt. There are probably many complexities that are hard to appreciate without being there in person. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 6, 2018

Musk also has been giving advice in the rescue to the experts there via Twitter.

The Boring Company digs tunnels for transport systems and has advanced radar technology.

The young soccer team, comprised of boys ages 11 to 16 and their 25-year-old coach, went into the cave June 23 after a game and got trapped. They were trapped in the cave for almost 10 days while the search and rescue effort gripped the nation and hope for finding them alive dimmed.

They were found alive and well, though rescue efforts have been tricky, with flooded caverns and fears they could be trapped for weeks as the area enters its monsoon season.

Efforts to get them out turned deadly Friday, when a former Thai navy SEAL who was working with rescuers as a volunteer died after passing out while underwater.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.