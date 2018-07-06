TAMPA, Fla. -- Tonight's Chris Brown concert in Tampa will go on as scheduled.

Singer Chris Brown arrested in West Palm Beach on Hillsborough County warrant

Brown has concert scheduled for Friday night in Tampa

Brown posted $2,000 bond Thursday night in West Palm Beach and was released

Contact MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre info

The singer, who is scheduled to appear in concert Friday night at the MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre in Tampa was arrested Thursday night in West Palm Beach.

The arrest came on a warrant out of Hillsborough County.

Officials with the Amphitheatre confirmed Friday morning the show will go on.

Brown walked off stage after his concert Thursday and into the hands of waiting sheriff's deputies, who arrested him on a felony battery charge and booked him into the Palm Beach County Jail.

A sheriff's spokeswoman said the entertainer was released after posting $2,000 bond on the battery charge issued by the Tampa Police Department.

Brown's arrest in West Palm Beach stems from an April 2017 incident at a Tampa night club in which Brown punched a photographer. That incident happened at Club Aja at 290 S Meridian Avenue in Tampa.

The 29-year-old entertainer's record of violence includes a guilty plea to felony assault for beating up his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 and a 2016 arrest on a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

Brown is currently in the middle of his Heartbreak On A Full Moon Tour.