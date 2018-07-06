DAYTONA INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY -- The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is getting underway this weekend at the Daytona International Speedway and fans are ready and excited to see the big race.

Michael Nichols II is a part of the younger generation of NASCAR fans that the organization wants to attract to fill the seats during big races like the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Coming up you’ll meet this kid who they call the @NASCAR Whiz Kid. How he got that title and why he’s excited for this weekend’s #CokeZeroSugar400 @MyNews13 @DISupdates pic.twitter.com/H4jUnroLtO — Brittany (@BrittanyJNews13) July 6, 2018

"Those races are incredibly exciting because Daytona has a racing style that's only its own," said Nichols II.

"As most boys do in Daytona Beach, they like cars," said Nichols II.

However, Nichols II is not like most kids.

"I'm 12 years old and I know that Lee Petty won the first race in NASCAR," Nichols II exclaimed.

His love for NASCAR started about eight years ago as he was side by side with his dad walking into the stadium and when he learned to read books.

"My dad just started taking me to races when I was younger … I just knew I loved it," Nichols II remembered.

"It's great that this kid is reading all the time. I just wish that he was reading about something that would make a difference in his life and funny enough he was reading about NASCAR and look where here we are now," said Mike Nichols, the boy's father.

Michael Nichols II said what a difference it has made ever since as they walked the row of garages at the Speedway where the drivers' cars are lined up.

"It feels incredible that I have the opportunity to be within three feet of a real NASCAR (car)," said Nichols II.

Nichols II gets to see his favorite driver's racecar up close.

"This is the 78 Martin Truex Jr. He was the first driver I spent real time with," recalled Nichols II.

Nichols is already star at the track himself, he served as a kid reporter for the Sports Illustrated this year and interviewed big names.

"I've interviewed Martin Truex Jr., Danica Patrick, Dale Earnhardt Jr.," named off Nichols II.

Nichols II is also currently a part of the NASCAR Acceleration initiative that focuses on getting kids involved in the sport.

"My job is to give the behind-the-scenes look of NASCAR," said Nichols II.

Even his outfit screams NASCAR. He wears a bow tie picked out by his dad and his mother.

"My mom decided that it would be a good idea to make it checkered so that's where the bow tie was formed," said Nichols II.

He said he did not get the title "NASCAR Whiz Kid" for nothing, he was asked two summers ago who came in second after Dale Earnhardt Sr. won the Daytona 500 in 1998.

"I said "Bobby Lebonte," he's like, 'Wow, he really is the NASCAR whiz kid,'" said Nichols II.

With a big dream and goals, Nichols II has already got his foot on the gas for his future.

"I see myself being the president of NASCAR. Yes I told the president of NASCAR I'm going to replace him for his job," said Nichols II.

Nichols II said the reason why he wants to be the NASCAR president is so he can make major rule changes to the sport.

If you are interested in getting tickets to the big race, tickets are still available. Tickets for kids 12 and under on Saturday are $20.