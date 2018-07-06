KISSIMMEE,Fla. -- Helen Crawford is a pet lover.

You can tell by just walking into her home. Her walls are filled with frames of cats that were handpainted by her.

Crawford has a cat named Snowy.

"Hello sweetie," she whispered to the cat while petting him. Crawford and Snowy are inseparable.

But taking care of and feeding Snowy doesn't come easy for this 95-year-old veteran now battling Leukemia.

This is why she's grateful to be part of the Meals on Wheels Pet Food Program run by the Osceola Council on Aging.

Pet food is delivered to seniors' homes about twice a month. However Crawford said it's not really about the delivery but the companionship that comes with it.

"Well they wouldn't be able to have these fur babies. They wouldn't be able to have that companion and someone to talk to," said Carmella Dollar, a volunteer for the Pet Food Program. "There are hours in a day that she's alone. That's all she has is Snowy."

The Osceola Council on Aging is running an animal food pantry because the need has grown.

"We found out that they were feeding their pets with the meals we were giving them, so half for them and half for the pets," said Wilda Belisle, the nutrition director for the Osceola County Council On Aging. "That is unacceptable and that's how this program came along."

The Meals On Wheels Pet Food Program used to take care of 45 animals three years ago, now that number is more than 100. And they're not just helping with food, but litter boxes and veterinarian bills too.

"We just appreciate any donations and anybody that would like to volunteer for the Council on Aging Meals on Wheels and/or the pet food program, and it all goes to these furry babies," Dollar added.

For Crawford, Snowy's well-being is all that matters. If you would like to donate funds, pet food or volunteer click here.

Make sure to specify you want the donation to go to the Meals on Wheels Pet Food Program.