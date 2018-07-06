PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- A dog is recovering after being dragged behind a truck for at least half a mile.

Destiny is being treated for her injuries

The owner forgot she was tied to truck, says deputies

Owner to face criminal charges

Two weeks ago, Destiny's owner forgot the pup was tied to the back of the truck and took off, accidentally dragging her behind, according to officials.

Luckily, a Palm Beach County deputy spotted her, pulled the car over and took her right to the vet.

"Had they not gotten her here so that we could start intervening with IV antibiotics, supportive care, shock therapy and then eventually surgery, she probably would have passed away," said Dr. Steve Hanson of Pet Emergency & Referral Center in Palm Beach Gardens.

Destiny's owner surrendered her because he could not afford to pay her medical bills.

The rescue organization, Salty Dog, saved the day, but is asking for donations because the bills continue to stack.

The dog's owner could still face criminal charges.