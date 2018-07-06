Beryl has intensified to become the first hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

It is no threat to Florida.

The storm just developed yesterday in the central Atlantic and quickly strengthened from a tropical depression to a tropical storm.

With winds of 75 mph, Hurricane Beryl is a Category 1 system. It is moving west at 14mph.

The center of low pressure is located about 1,140 miles east-southeast of the Lesser Antilles and will stay east of these islands through Sunday.

At that time, it is projected to weaken as it encounters some unfavorable conditions. Dry air will create a hostile environment where Beryl may struggle to survive. If it does, strong wind in the Caribbean will be the next obstacle Beryl will have to contend with. With so much working against this tropical storm, it is not a big concern, especially for Central Florida.

There is another disturbance between Bermuda and the United States that has a chance for tropical development in the next five days. Regardless, this system will stay away from Florida and most likely the United States.

The Outer Banks of North Carolina will probably feel some impacts as it moves off the Carolina coast. The next name on the list for this season is Chris.