APOPKA, Fla. -- Apopka Police said Friday it will investigate a fireworks company after it canceled the city's Fourth of July fireworks show -- and also called ATF to investigate.

Creative Pyrotechnics canceled 3 other shows July 4th

According to city officials, Apopka hired Creative Pyrotechnics to do a Fourth of July fireworks show at the city's amphitheater.

But the company allegedly canceled within an hour of when the show was supposed to start. City officials said Creative workers immediately broke down launch tubes and unfired fireworks and told city officials they would return Thursday to pick up their rental vehicle and equipment left on city property.

"I am sure the kids were disappointed," said Leanne Fleischer, who attended the Apopka Fourth of July show. "I mean, I was disappointed, but by 9:30, even before the announcement, we kind of knew something was up," she said.

When police officers conducted security sweeps of the launch area, they determined that the company workers left unfired fireworks within launch tubes. They said some of them fell over.

Officers ended up calling the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, concerned the materials were not being stored safely.

Now, Apopka Police has accused the vendor of failing to fulfill their contract and are reviewing whether the company violated federal explosives laws.

On top of that, Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson is angry that the company they thought was reliable failed to come through on a show that cost the city $25,000.

"We said (to the company) at some point, 'I don't care what you got... Let's shoot the half you got that are ready. Let's give them something," Nelson said. "And they gave this 'no, we are not doing anything.' "



The owner of the company said weather and a variety of issues caused the problems. In a phone call, E.J. Weppel said he's promising a refund to the city of Apopka. But so far, the city has not seen any of that returned.

"Obviously, we want to be refunded our money, but we haven't yet. We are in discussions when them, and hopefully this week we will get our money back," Nelson said.

Apopka was one of four cities hired by Creative Pyrotechnics that didn't see fireworks on the Fourth of July -- St. Petersburg , DeBary, and Gulfport all had contracted with Creative.

In a Facebook post, the company said, "Creative Pyrotechnics has offered the City of Apopka & St. Petersburg a FREE fireworks display for Labor Day weekend. ... While we realize that this does not end the disappointment or frustration of residents and guests of these cities in the short term.... we would still like to make things right.”

Gulfport ended up rescheduling with the company, and they put on its show Thursday night. The company gave DeBary the same offer for a Labor Day show. St. Petersburg has already turned it down. Apopka does plan to hold a free Labor Day show, but officials say Creative will likely not be involved.