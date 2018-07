ORLANDO, Fla. -- Two children in Orlando have been injured after fireworks they were handling unexpectedly ignited, reports Orange County Fire Rescue.

The incident happened on 5021 Keith Place around 5:15 p.m. Thursday.

Both children were transported to Arnold Palmer Hospital -- one as a trauma alert and one with less severe injuries.

Public Information Officer Carrie Proudfit says the kids sustained injuries to their hands and arms.

No further information has been provided at this time.