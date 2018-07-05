VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Volusia County teen is now recovering after first responders say he severely injured his hand with a firework.

Teen injures hand with firework

Teen's hand partially amputated

Police say it happened Wednesday night in Edgewater in the intracoastal at Three Sisters Island.

They say the 13-year-old was lighting firecrackers and tossing them into the water when one blew up in his hand.

The father frantically called 911 as he rushed his son to the Kennedy Park Boat Ramp.

“My son, a firework failed and went off in his hand -- I need an ambulance please!’’ he said on the call.

A nurse was on board the boat to help the teen.

Police say the teen's hand was partially amputated from the firework...he was rushed to Orlando Regional Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.