A shirt sold by Walmart set off online outrage this week and now many people say they are boycotting the retail giant over T-shirts and baby onesies that have "Impeach 45" imprinted on them, in reference to President Donald Trump.
- Conservative political commentator brought the matter on Twitter
- Walmart stated that the clothing came from a third party, not them
Ryan Fournier, a conservative political commentator, first noticed the product and shared it with his half a million followers on Twitter.
That set off the outrage and calls for boycott.
Walmart did respond to the tweet.
Walmart Marketplace allows independent sellers to put their products on the website to boost sales.
They do have a long list of prohibited items, but it does not include politically charged products.