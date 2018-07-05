A shirt sold by Walmart set off online outrage this week and now many people say they are boycotting the retail giant over T-shirts and baby onesies that have "Impeach 45" imprinted on them, in reference to President Donald Trump.

Conservative political commentator brought the matter on Twitter

Walmart stated that the clothing came from a third party, not them

Ryan Fournier, a conservative political commentator, first noticed the product and shared it with his half a million followers on Twitter.

.@walmart why are you selling Impeach 45 baby clothes on your website?????



What kind of message are you trying to send? https://t.co/PwI4nCVAZx — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) July 3, 2018

That set off the outrage and calls for boycott.

Walmart did respond to the tweet.

These items were sold by third-party sellers on our open marketplace and were not offered directly by Walmart. We’re removing these types of items pending review of our marketplace policies. — Walmart Newsroom (@WalmartNewsroom) July 3, 2018

Walmart Marketplace allows independent sellers to put their products on the website to boost sales.

They do have a long list of prohibited items, but it does not include politically charged products.