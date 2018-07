ORLANDO, Fla. -- Tropical Depression 2 well out in the central Atlantic has formed into Tropical Storm Beryl Thursday afternoon.

Earlier Thursday, the tropical depression was moving west-northwest at 15 to 20 mph, and it gained enough strength to become Tropical Storm Beryl.

It will encounter unfavorable conditions ahead, including strong wind shear, and will fall apart as it reaches the Lesser Antilles.

This system is currently no threat to land.