ORLANDO, Fla. -- A switch to the new SunPass system was supposed to go smoothly, but continues to have issues.

During the first week of July, FDOT sent out emails to customers explaining that toll transactions are starting to get posted after customer’s accounts were frozen for a short period.

“Finally it showed June 2, and then it skips to 29th,” said Marjorie Hickernell, a SunPass user.

Hickernell and her husband use their SunPass daily. They received the FDOT email, but then were still unable to log onto the site.

"Oh extremely frustrating,” said Hickernell. “I was trying to go in and even and put additional money on, because I know I am expecting a $125, $150 charge coming through, or charges.”

Back on June 28, FDOT sent a letter to Conduent, the company that operates SunPass, about the ongoing issues.

In the letter they said, “The Department has determined that reasonable grounds for uncertainty exist with respect to Conduent’s ability to perform the Services.”

They then gave Conduent 10 days to respond in writing.

At the time of the letter, 90 million toll transactions had not been processed on the new site.

This weeks’ email to customers said FDOT has since completed 4 million of those transactions. That means that 86 million transactions remain unprocessed.

“I mean, I want to be able to go and enjoy the Summer with my kids, and go to the parks, and not have to worry about anything,” said Hickernell. “And instead, I am sitting here going when is my email going to come up? When am I going to see the SunPass transaction?”

SunPass is making a conversion to a new system called the Sunpass Combined Customer Service Center (CCSC).