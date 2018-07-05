DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- The most anticipated race that NASCAR has to offer this weekend has fans thirsty for the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Saturday night's race at the Daytona International Speedway will feature such stars as Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kyle Busch and Kevin Harvick.

"This fan-favorite event includes some of the most exciting racing of the season as drivers battle three-wide for a coveted Daytona victory," stated the Daytona International Speedway website.

Here is more information race fans will want to know about the race: