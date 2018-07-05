TAMPA, Fla. -- A night of fun at Busch Gardens for one man ended with a hospital stay.

Police: Man struck by celebratory gunfire at Busch Gardens

Man struck in shoulder, taken to hospital for treatment

Investigation ongoing

According to Tampa police, the man was watching the park's 4th of July fireworks show when he was struck in the shoulder with a bullet.

Officials said the man was struck by celebratory gunfire at about 11 p.m. and had to be taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he was kept overnight for observation. Police have not released the man's name.

He is expected to recover.

Police said someone outside the park fired the shot into the air and the bullet traveled over the park and struck the man.

Authorities used their shot spotter technology, which can trace where gunshots originate, but fireworks last night kept the technology from pinpointing where the shot came from.

In a statement, Busch Gardens officials said: "We are working closely with the Tampa Police Department on this incident as the safety of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s guests and team members continues to be our top priority."

Meanwhile, Tampa police are reminding citizens about the dangers of celebratory gunfire and asking if anyone has information about this shooting, to contact them at (813) 276-3200.