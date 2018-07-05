DELTONA, Fla. -- The man accused of refusing to come out of his home after a fake bomb threat will face a judge on Thursday.

Volusia County Sheriff's Office deputies charged 52-year-old Nicholas Licausi with making a false bomb report and resisting arrest.

After deputies executed a search warrant, they did not find any explosive materials or items consistent with making a bomb in his home.

Deputies also say he claimed to have placed a bomb at Volusia County Sheriff's District 4 headquarters.

The standoff ended very early Wednesday morning.