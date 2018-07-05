EUSTIS, Fla. -- An armed man who was responsible for holding two people hostage has been killed by Lake County Sheriff's Office deputies early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

Not much information was released by officials, but Lt. John Herrell of the Lake County Sheriff's Office stated that deputies helped the Eustis Police Department with a hostage situation at an Eustis home.

After negotiations failed, the armed man, who has not been named, confronted deputies outside the home and he was shot and killed, explained Herrell in an emailed news release.

Herrell did not explain who the two hostages were or what, if any, relationship they had with the man.

As with standard procedure, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, stated Herrell.

Spectrum News 13 is heading to the scene. Check back for updates.