CENTRAL FLORIDA -- Guess what Central Florida? Showers and thunderstorms are back in the forecast for Thursday afternoon.

The highs for Thursday are at 90 degrees

Dodging more storms

Increased storm threat

Some places may experience heavy rain and frequent lightning, but due to the scattered nature, some may not get a drop.

Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

General storm motion may be slow and erratic. Much of the activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating. Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s.

Rain chances will stay elevated through the rest of the week and into the weekend with highs in the low 90s.

Afternoon storms are likely into the start of next week.

Southeasterly winds at 5 to 10 knots will generate a light chop on the Intracoastal.

Meanwhile, the surf zone will see a slight increases in wave activity as an east-southeast swell builds.

The rip current risk is low but swimmer and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard and observe local flags.

Tropical Update

In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida.

A broad area of low pressure south of Bermuda has been flagged with a moderate chance of development, but it will likely get swept up by a cold front posing no concerns to land.

Another weak low is southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and may be moving into favorable waters for intensification.

The next name on the Atlantic list for this year is Beryl.

Hurricane Season continues through Nov. 30.

