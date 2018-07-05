CASELBERY, Fla. -- The Casselberry Police Department are searching for 32-year-old Benjamin Hovan, who is accused of breaking into a home, kidnapping two women and raping one of them.

While Hovan is from the Tallahassee area, police are not sure why he was in the Casselberry area.

Investigators say the photos they released are the most recent ones of Hovan when he was caught on a Tallahassee home's surveillance video peering into the window.

His family noticed he was missing a week ago and police say it was on Saturday night that Hovan broke into a woman's home at the Stonecastle Apartments in Casselberry, armed with a knife and raped one of two women.

Then he forced the two women to drive him to a Maitland Publix so he could get cash out of an ATM, but a store employee called police and he took off in one of the women's 2006 silver Toyota Matrix.

Casselberry Police positively identified him as the suspect in this case by matching his fingerprints to both the crime scene and woman's car, which he later abandoned.

"Our victims have been very tough through this whole ordeal and working with us. They've been troopers, they have been very brave through this whole process and have been in communication with us and have worked through this case with us to where we are today," said Casselberry Police Chief Larry Krantz.

Hovan is a white man with light-colored, curly, shoulder-length hair and some facial hair. He has a skinny to medium build and is about 6 feet tall.

He was last seen wearing a blue baseball hat, blue long-sleeved shirt and green shorts.

During the incident, he was not wearing shoes.

Police say he has a history of mental health problems and his criminal history includes one DUI.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Casselberry Police at 407-262-7616 ext. 1056 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.