NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. -- Two people were struck by a vehicle on New Smyrna Beach Thursday afternoon after a man suffered from a medical episode while driving, Beach Safety says.

The incident reportedly happened around 1:15 p.m. when a 78-year-old man from Mount Dora was driving southbound on the beach.

The man suffered a medical episode that cause him to veer off the road at low speed and hit two pedestrians, Volusia Beach Safety says.

A passenger inside his vehicle stopped it while a nearby pedestrian reached into it to shift the vehicle into park.

The 44-year-old woman from Montreal, Canada and the 35-year-old man from Oviedo struck by the vehicle suffered non-life threatening injuries. They were both transported to an area hospital.

The driver didn’t require medical care on scene. A traffic investigation is active, and charges for the driver are pending.