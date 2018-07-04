ORLANDO, Fla. -- Scattered showers and thunderstorms will play a role in today's holiday forecast.

Scattered activity is possible near the Atlantic early, with some storms pushing inland through midday.

The afternoon hours will feature a better chance for rain and storms inland. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 in most locations.

Holiday storm chance

Scattered storms return

Hot and stormy pattern

SEE BELOW: See our 7-day forecast ▼

Easterly winds at 5 to 10 knots will generate a light chop on the Intracoastal.

Meanwhile, the surf zone will see a slight bump in wave activity as an east-southeast swell resumes.

The rip current risk is low but swimmer and surfers are encouraged to stay near a lifeguard and observe local flags.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will play a role in today's holiday forecast. Scattered activity is possible near the Atlantic early, with some storms pushing inland through midday.

The afternoon hours will feature a better chance for rain and storms inland. General storm motion will be to the west, embedded in the easterly flow coming off the Atlantic. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90 in most locations, although temperatures will lower in any thunderstorms.

Much of the activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating.

Fair skies will prevail overnight as lows fall to the low to mid-70s. Rain chances will stay elevated Thursday and Friday with highs in the low 90s.

Afternoon storms are likely through the weekend and into the start of next week. In the tropics, there are no threats to Florida. A broad area of low pressure south of Bermuda has been flagged with a moderate chance of development, but it will likely get swept up by a cold front posing no concerns to land.

Another weak low is southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands, and has a small window of time to intensify before moving into less favorable waters.

We want your pictures!

Show us what the weather looks like in your neighborhood. Your photo could end up on Spectrum News 13.