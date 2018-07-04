ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. -- One of the largest Fourth of July events in Central Florida happens the day before Independence Day every year.

Safety numer 1 priority at July 4th event, says officials

Red, Hot & Boom attracts almost 200,000

Red, Hot & Boom in Altamonte Springs’ Cranes Roost Park attracts nearly 200,000 people, creating major security concerns for local law enforcement.

Altamonte Springs city officials say guest safety is their number one priority.

Janice Barnes traveled to the event from North Carolina with her two daughters. Her daughter Sophie is a big fan of one of the concert performers, MAX.

“I’ve been a really big fan of MAX for the past six years, and we saw that he was coming, so we decided to make a vacation out of it,” said Sophie Barnes.

Already PACKED at Red Hot & Boom in #AltamonteSprings Police say they have MANY security measures in place to keep the crowd of nearly 200,000 ppl safe. #4thofJuly2018 #security @CityofAltamonte @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/xmeaUZaWkD — Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) July 3, 2018

Barnes says in light of recent deadly incidents around the world in in the Unites States, it can be scary to head into big crowds in an unfamiliar place.

“It worries me, but seeing the security around helps a lot in making me feel safer,” Janice said.

Altamonte Springs Police say with help from other agencies, more than 200 law enforcement officers keep a close eye on everything at the event to make sure people stay safe.

Police say they set up a perimeter around the entire event area, which includes thick barricades and security checkpoints.

“I have seen a police presence, a lot of security guards so we just came to enjoy it and hopefully not have to worry about anything,” Janice said.

Barnes says recent incidents make her even more aware of her surroundings in crowded places.

“I do feel like it keeps you more alert, and I do notice things and question them,” Barnes said.

Altamonte Springs Police gave out a number at the event for people to call if they noticed anything suspicious.

Barnes says concern about what could happen won’t stop her and her daughters from enjoying the holiday.

“You have to live your life. We can’t live in fear. So we just come out to have a good time and just hope that’s what everyone else is here for as well,” Janice said.

Police say while there is definitely a noticeable law enforcement presence at the annual event, a lot of what they do to keep people safe is not readily apparent to the public.