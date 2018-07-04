KISSIMMEE, Fla. – In May, 20-year-old Daunte Morris was killed in Marydia, a small tight knit community part of Kissimmee.

Osceola program helps teens in underserved communites

Capresha Morris uses 'Teen Green' to keep herself busy

Daunte Morris' homicide investigation still active, ongoing

“Marydia is an underserved community, so there’s not a lot out there for the kids to do,” said Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb, who oversees this district.

Capresha Morris is the sister of that young man shot and killed. While it’s not easy for her to speak about her brother’s death, she is distracting herself with Teen Green.

She is one of seven teenagers chosen to take part in the group.

“Cause most of the times if it wasn’t for this … most of us probably wouldn't come outside,” Morris said.

Teen Green is not only keeping her active but also busy and out of harm’s way.

That is the idea says Osceola County Commissioner Cheryl Grieb, who used her betterment funds for this project.

“Marydia in particular -- these kids of Marydia, especially in light of what happened again,” Grieb said. “It’s important to get those kids out of the area and looking at other opportunities that are out there for them.”

For six weeks, the adolescents will work alongside Parks and Recreation to help beautify Osceola County by doing a number of things.

Tuesday afternoon the teens removed fencing from an area that is going to be restored at Shingle Creek Regional Park.

The students participating receive breakfast, lunch, gear and transportation to and from the different project sites, three days a week.

Kamond Manning, another teen who is also related to the young man who passed away, said the community needs more programs like this one.

“Everybody can just find a way to put aside their differences, and like maybe projects like this can help you become closer and see that you’re not very different from each other,” Manning said.

The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said the homicide of Daunte Morris is an ongoing case.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers for a possible $5,000 reward at 1-800-423-TIPS.