ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Police Department released a surveillance video of the man suspected in an armed sexual battery and carjacking on Friday, June 29, 2018.

Police stated that the man battered a woman at a park on 4872 Rose Bay Drive while holding a man at bay with a handgun and then took off in the woman's 2015 Hyundai Sonata.

Investigators say people should look closely at his jacket and the way he walks.

WATCH: Orlando police release video of man accused in armed sexual battery https://t.co/BM0Wlsernk pic.twitter.com/V5EaDg7TVx — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) July 4, 2018

The thin black man is about 25-years-old and described as being 5 foot, 9 inches to 5 foot, 10 inches in height with short hair and wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).