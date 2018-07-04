ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Police Department released a surveillance video of the man suspected in an armed sexual battery and carjacking on Friday, June 29, 2018.
Police stated that the man battered a woman at a park on 4872 Rose Bay Drive while holding a man at bay with a handgun and then took off in the woman's 2015 Hyundai Sonata.
Investigators say people should look closely at his jacket and the way he walks.
The thin black man is about 25-years-old and described as being 5 foot, 9 inches to 5 foot, 10 inches in height with short hair and wearing a gray hoodie and gray shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).